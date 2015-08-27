And it's obviously very exciting news - after all those late night shindigs at Nonnatus and trips to the Poplar disco, we can't wait to see George strut her stuff on the dance floor - but the news also worried us. Did it mean we'd see less of Trixie when the show returns for its fifth season next year?

Thankfully, no.

"There is only a small scheduling overlap between the two shows, and we are delighted to support Helen’s new venture as she continues filming the role of Nurse Trixie Franklin," sources at the show assured RadioTimes.com.

"Call the Midwife is thrilled that Helen George will be lending her grace and glamour to the new series of Strictly Come Dancing," they continued, adding that all of Nonnatus House will be doing their bit to support George as she rehearses, presumably some of time between takes on set...

"Everyone at Nonnatus House is hugely excited - the nuns will be praying for her, and her fellow nurses are on standby for styling advice and costume alterations. We also have emergency cake. Go Team Trixie!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 next month, while Call the Midwife will be back on BBC1 on Christmas Day