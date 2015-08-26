“I’m really excited to be joining Strictly. I know it’s going to be a challenge and if I’m honest I’m slightly terrified, but I can’t wait to get my tan and sequins on!” George said.

BBC One controller Charlotte Moore confirmed the news at today’s Edinburgh TV Festival. The final two celebrity contestants will be unveiled on Thursday night's The One Show from 7:00pm.

George trained in musical theatre at the Royal Academy of Music, her theatre credits including Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Woman in White, Into the Woods and a Midsummer Night's Dream.

The actress' announcement follows news that Daniel O'Donnell, Anthony Ogogo, Peter Andre, Carol Kirkwood, Jeremy Vine, Ainsley Harriott, Kellie Bright and Georgia May Foote are among the line-up. Once all of the celebrities are confirmed tomorrow, next up will be finding out which professional dancer they'll be matched up with.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.