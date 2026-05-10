❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Love Island favourite reveals she had "no idea" who Alan Sugar was before Celebrity Apprentice - and teases upcoming episodes
"It's going be a season to remember."
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 5:13 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Discover lighter, feel-good TV and film recommendations with Radio Times that fit around your plans. Less searching, more watching.
Subscribe now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...