Why isn’t Tipping Point on today? When is it next on TV?

With Euro 2020 underway, plenty of television shows and been pushed out of their regular time slots in order to make room for the all-important footie.

That includes the likes of soap Coronation Street, The Chase, and the entertainment series and popular game show Tipping Point, hosted by Ben Shephard.

Tipping Point has been presented by Shephard since it debuted in 2012, with 10 regular series and six celebrity editions having run so far.

However, the series has disappeared from its usual time slot this Thursday afternoon.

Why isn’t Tipping Point on TV today?

The ITV schedule has been impacted by the latest round of Euros on TV, including tonight’s Denmark v Belgium (5pm) on ITV / ITV Hub.

When is Tipping Point back on TV?

This hiatus is only for the four-week duration of Euro 2020 and once that tournament is over in early July, Tipping Point will be back to its regular weeknight schedule.

Meanwhile, a season eight repeat will next air at 3:45pm on Monday 21st June 2021 on ITV.

In the popular game show host Ben Shephard oversees each night’s contestants, who answer questions to win turns on an arcade-style machine.

The more tokens they collect, the greater the prize fund – and the last contestant standing competes for a £10,000 jackpot.

