The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Why isn’t Tipping Point on today? When is it next on TV?

Why isn’t Tipping Point on today? When is it next on TV?

The game show hosted by Ben Shephard will return after the Euros.

From RDF Television TIPPING POINT On ITV Pictured: Presenter Ben Shephard. Presented by Ben Shepard.. Tipping Point is a show centred around an extraordinary machine filled with counters worth thousands of pounds. A game of knowledge, skill and tactics; players must answer questions to win turns on the machine. Get a question wrong and the machine won't pay out, resulting in the player with the least amount of money at the end getting eliminated. The last player standing goes head to head with the Tipping Point machine and they'll be focussed on just one counter  the golden jackpot disc. Again, answering questions for the right to play the machine, they'll win a big cash sum if they can make it release the jackpot counter. © RDF Television For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Published:

With Euro 2020 underway, plenty of television shows and been pushed out of their regular time slots in order to make room for the all-important footie.

Advertisement

That includes the likes of soap Coronation Street, The Chase, and the entertainment series and popular game show Tipping Point, hosted by Ben Shephard.

Tipping Point has been presented by Shephard since it debuted in 2012, with 10 regular series and six celebrity editions having run so far.

However, the series has disappeared from its usual time slot this Thursday afternoon.

Why isn’t Tipping Point on TV today?

The ITV schedule has been impacted by the latest round of Euros on TV, including tonight’s Denmark v Belgium (5pm) on ITV / ITV Hub.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures page to check out all the results for matches that have been played so far.

When is Tipping Point back on TV?

This hiatus is only for the four-week duration of Euro 2020 and once that tournament is over in early July, Tipping Point will be back to its regular weeknight schedule.

Meanwhile, a season eight repeat will next air at 3:45pm on Monday 21st June 2021 on ITV.

In the popular game show host Ben Shephard oversees each night’s contestants, who answer questions to win turns on an arcade-style machine.

The more tokens they collect, the greater the prize fund – and the last contestant standing competes for a £10,000 jackpot.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Tipping Point

From RDF Television TIPPING POINT On ITV Pictured: Presenter Ben Shephard. Presented by Ben Shepard.. Tipping Point is a show centred around an extraordinary machine filled with counters worth thousands of pounds. A game of knowledge, skill and tactics; players must answer questions to win turns on the machine. Get a question wrong and the machine won't pay out, resulting in the player with the least amount of money at the end getting eliminated. The last player standing goes head to head with the Tipping Point machine and they'll be focussed on just one counter  the golden jackpot disc. Again, answering questions for the right to play the machine, they'll win a big cash sum if they can make it release the jackpot counter. © RDF Television For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Real Bread, Bakers Annual & Apron Baking Box bundle

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save 40% off this Bread Making Bundle

Get offer