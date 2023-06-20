Frankie Dettori, 52, will retire at the end of the 2023 flat season with this set to be his final appearance at Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot returns to our TV screens with high expectations ahead of an emotional send-off for one of the all-time greats of horse racing.

The legendary jockey boasts 282 Group and Grade 1 victories to his name and will hope for a final flurry to finish his career in style.

Watch Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports and via ITV1 / ITVX

ITV and Sky Sports will split the TV rights to show all the action, offering viewers plenty of choice in how they would like to soak up the drama.

Fans are all prepared to enjoy five days of competition at the esteemed racecourse with trainers and riders fixing their eyes on the lucrative prizes up for grabs.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Royal Ascot.

When is Royal Ascot?

Royal Ascot will run from Tuesday 20th to Saturday 24th June 2023.

Racing will start at 2:30pm each day and run until 6:10pm.

How to watch Royal Ascot on TV

You can watch Royal Ascot live on ITV1 and ITVX each day from 1:30pm. Six out of seven races will be shown on ITV each day, before the broadcasts end at 6pm.

Alternatively, you can tune in to watch the event live on Sky Sports Racing, also from 1:30pm.

Sky Sports customers can live stream Royal Ascot via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch Royal Ascot via NOW without signing up to a contract.

Check out the full schedule below.

Royal Ascot schedule

All UK time.

Tuesday 20th June

2:30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4:20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-100)

5:35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6:10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

Wednesday 21st June

2:30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3:05pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

3:40pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

4:20pm – The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (Open)

5:35pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

6:10pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

Thursday 22nd June

2:30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3:05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

3:40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4:20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

5:35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

6:10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

Friday 23rd June

2:30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3)

3:05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

3:40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

4:20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

5:35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

6:10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

Saturday 24th June

2:30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3:05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3:40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4:20pm – The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) (Class 2) (0-110)

5:35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) (Class 2) (0-105)

6:10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) (Class 2)

Royal Ascot odds

