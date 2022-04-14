Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Shephard explained that he also receives messages from popular former contestant Clive, who won the top prize of £20,000 two years ago.

Tipping Point's Ben Shephard has said that he is still in touch with the show's first ever winner Kelley, revealing that he still exchanges messages with previous contestants.

Asked what his highlights from the show have been, the presenter said: "The first ever winner of show 1 is a lovely girl called Kelley, who I'm still in touch with now over social media and she comes down to the show to watch the recordings.

"Kelley won the first ever show – she didn't get the jackpot, but she got through to the final and she won £2,500, something like that.

"She's still an ardent viewer of the show and watches now all these years later, and there's a lovely bond amongst previous contestants who have come down and given the show a go, whether they win or lose.

"I think that community is really special as well. So there are some really magical highlights along the way."

Speaking about his interactions with fan-favourite Clive, Shephard went on: "Every now and again, Clive will message me because he'll see something. His show gets repeated. His show got shown recently in New Zealand – it's very big in New Zealand and Australia.

"He gets a message from his family and he messages me saying, ‘Oh Ben, my show was shown on TV', so he’s a bit of a celebrity Down Under, our Clive, and I love the fact that the ripples of this little show that we make over here are felt well over the world!"

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Tipping Point airs on ITV and ITV Hub on weekdays at 4pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

