The production saw Tennant – a veteran of the breakfast panto – making his Star Wars themed panto debut as Dave Vader, who was hosting a Christmas bash, attended by his son Dick Skywalker (EastEnders' Shane Richie). He'd come all the way from 'EastEndor' to be tormented by his Sith Lord father's jokes about his mechanical hand.

Speaking of humorous moments, there were quite a few references to Tennant's TARDIS past in the script – which the actor couldn't help but chuckle through.

"How does Christian get me involved? Blackmail," Tennant began. "I had no idea I was making a video call, or that he was recording it. Had I known, I would have put some clothes on.

"In fairness, that is how I always stir my tea," he continued as laughter erupted around him. "With my sonic screwdriver."

The Doctor Who nods didn't stop there. "Star Wars fans are crazy, aren't they?" Tennant's script read.

"Moaning all the time, it's not as good as it used to be, CGI is rubbish, I could write it better than him, I don't like the actors, I don't like the characters, I hate her, I hate him, I hate it, I hate it, I hate it, I wish they'd all die, stop ruining something I love!"

"Thank goodness I was in Doctor Who," he smiled, "whose fans are nothing like that."

Thank goodness indeed, David.

Doctor Who fans are brilliant, after all.

Here's the pantomime in full.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3zhvKAOmuQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-aZs-rkdAg