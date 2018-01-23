The pair initially met around the hotel’s pool and enjoyed a chat about Mark’s boat home before steering the conversation into a mine.

“For 25 years I was a Vicar, so I always lived in vicarages” he started. “Then I met a bloke who made it impossible to pretend to be straight anymore.”

There’s a pause. A horrible pause. “So hang on…” Esther says. “I thought this was our date?”

Nervous laughter ensues before Mark drops the line “I’m sorry about that. You’re not what I’m after!”

Can you imagine the awkwardness? Well, you don’t need to: it was all caught on camera.

Naturally, Twitter reacted to the twist with its usual self-restraint.

Fortunately, Esther eventually found her first date, Lawrence. Unfortunately, she didn't like him and left the hotel without finding love. So all in all, Swings and gay vicars on a roundabout then.

First Dates Hotel is on 10pm Monday, C4