His second date was financial guru Shaun, a man with a lot in common with Greig. Sparks flew and the evening not only ended with the old romantic securing a second meeting with Shaun, but a kiss on the lips too.

So far, so many awwwwhs. But there's another heart-warming moment from Greig as it turns out the two dates have become a couple. They've even just booked a holiday to Turkey together.

We're already waiting for our wedding invite in the post, guys.

Advertisement

First Dates returns next Tuesday on Channel 4, 10pm