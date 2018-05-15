Find out more about the full cast for the hour-long comedy The Windsors Royal Wedding Special.

Meghan Markle - Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale and Richard Goulding as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in The Windsors (Channel 4)

Despite popping up during series 1 and 2 of The Windsors, Meghan Markle is now taking centre stage marrying Harry in the Royal Wedding special.

Meghan is played by Kathryn Drysdale, who is probably most recognised for being Louise in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. She was in the BBC comedy for eight years alongside Sheridan Smith and Will Mellor.

More like this

Since then, Kathryn has acted in Benidorm, New Blood and Dave comedy Zapped. She has also appeared in 2007 movie St Trinian's and, at 36, is the exact same age as actual Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry - Richard Goulding

Richard Goulding as Prince Harry in The Windsors (Channel 4)

Richard Goulding has starred in Foyle’s War, movie Me Before You and Ripper Street, but is perhaps most recognisable for playing Jack Whitehall’s older brother Tomothy in Fresh Meat.

As well as playing Prince Harry in The Windsors, Goulding also played the prince in controversial drama King Charles III, which aired in 2017 and was an adaptation of the play of the same name.

Prince Charles - Harry Enfield

Harry Enfield's Prince Charles enjoys LBC phone-ins and furiously protecting his Duchy Originals brand, and thinks the worst thing about being the Prince of Wales is having to actually go to Wales.

Enfield is one of the country’s best-loved comic actors after making his name in Spitting Image during the 1980s. He then became a household name with his own TV shows and numerous sketch shows and characters.

More recently, he's appeared alongside Jack Whitehall in comedy Bad Education and as John Shakespeare in BBC2's Upstart Crow.

Kate Middleton - Louise Ford

Kate (Louise Ford) and William (Hugh Skinner) in Channel 4's The Windsors (Channel 4)

Louise Ford played Gracie in Sky 1 comedy Chickens alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Jonny Sweet before landing one of the leading roles in Crashing with Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Louise has also narrated Channel 4 series Steph and Dom's 1 Star to 5 Star and has played Kate Middleton not only in The Windsors but also in 2017 one-off drama King Charles III.

Prince William - Hugh Skinner

As well as starring as Prince William, Hugh Skinner is well known for playing a different Will in BBC spoof comedy W1A. Since then, his star has been on the rise.

As well as appearing in Tess of the D’Urbervilles, he has played Harry in Fleabag, Unwin Trevaunance in Poldark and Sir George Howard in ITV Encore series Harlots.

Hollywood has now beckoned; Hugh appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is soon to be seen playing Harry (aka a young Colin Firth) in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Pippa Middleton - Morgana Robinson

Impressionist Morgana Robinson has starred in many of her own TV shows, from The Morgana Show to Very Important People and most recently Morgana Robinson’s The Agency.

In The Windsors, Morgana plays Pippa as a sponger who's always asking her sister for money after she spent all of the £400,000 earned from her book deal. When not otherwise engaged, she’s trying to seduce Prince Harry with the power of her bottom.

Camilla - Haydn Gwynne

Always scheming, Camilla is often infuriated with Charles and wants to make sure that the Parker-Bowles dynasty lives on. Which is why, by some miracle, she gets pregnant. At the age of 68.

Haydn Gwynne’s accomplished CV is a mixture of comedy and drama, from Peak Practice to Drop the Dead Donkey. She's also starred in The C Word, Father Brown and Ripper Street. In 2017, Haydn popped up in the live action Beauty and the Beast movie.

Princess Anne - Vicki Pepperdine

Vicki Pepperdine as Princess Anne in The Windsors (Channel 4)

After first appearing in the Christmas special, the brilliant Vicki Pepperdine is back as Princess Anne.

Pepperdine is nothing short of comedy royalty having starred in Alan Partridge, Nighty Night, Green Wing and Twenty Twelve. She also co-wrote and starred in Getting On alongside Jo Brand.

She was recently on screen playing Mrs Michelson in the BBC adaptation of The Woman in White, and also currently appears as Harriett in Channel 4 comedy High & Dry.

Fergie - Katy Wix

Fergie is thrilled to be recognised – even if she is mistaken for Mick Hucknall. Sadly she's had to swap posh balls for Weatherspoons, and Prince Phillip has ordered her to be assassinated if she goes within five miles of the Palace.

Comedian Katy Wix is best-known for playing Daisy in Lee Mack's BBC1 sitcom Not Going Out. Most recently, she's starred in Sky 1 series Agatha Raisin alongside Ashley Jensen, as well as appearances in Death in Paradise and Decline and Fall. She’s also been seen in Torchwood, Horrible Histories and had her own sketch show with comedy partner Anna Crilly on Channel 4.

Princesses Eugene and Beatrice - Celeste Dring and Ellie White

A pair rejected from Made in Chelsea for being too posh (probably), Princess Eugene and Princess Beatrice are ladies what lunch. The thought of getting an actual job is enough to send them reaching for another bottle of Moet.

Celeste Dring’s main role to date has been The Windsors, but comedy fans might also recognise her from starring in an instalment of Josh, as well as appearances in Morgana Robinson’s The Agency and also as Kayleigh in BBC smash hit comedy This Country.

Meanwhile Ellie White had a scene-stealing turn in Murder in Successville playing Cara Delevingne and portrayed Rachel in Vic and Bob’s House of Fools.

Advertisement

The Windsors Royal Wedding Special airs Tuesday 15th May at 9pm on Channel 4