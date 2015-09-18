The week in Strictly: Injuries, tears and Dirty Dancing-style lifts
There's just one week to go until the first live show and as Helen George makes her pro partner cry, Anita Rani opts for some outdoor rehearsals where things go all a bit Dirty Dancing...
Sound the glittery alarm, there's just one week to go until the first Strictly Come Dancing live show. As the celebrities learn their footwork, they remember to pause and tweet so we can keep up with their backstage antic, too. From injuries to tears via terrified texts and lifts here's what's been going on over the last few days....
As training continues, the support is pouring in for crooner Daniel O'Donnell
As Jay McGuiness reveals all is not entirely confident among the Strictly celebs
Karen Clifton and Jeremy Vine remember to work hard and play hard as they take a break from dancing to pretend to be decapitated...
Actress Georgia May Foote's dreams are now filled with Strictly rehearsals...
There's injuries and tears for Helen George and Aljaz Skorjanec in the rehearsal room
While Oti and Ogogo have officially become 'OArmy'
Meanwhile, Countryfile presenter Anita Rani has taken her pro partner Gleb Savchenko out for a spot of fresh air
Which of course meant this Dirty Dancing-style lift happened....
Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 25th of September on BBC1 at 9:00pm