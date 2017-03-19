Hot favourite Mo Adeniran blew away the panel with his rendition of Knockin' on Heaven's Door, earning him an automatic spot in the semi-finals from coach Jennifer Hudson.

Each of the coaches had the power to guarantee one of their acts a place in the next round with Jason Jones (Team Will), Into the Ark (Team Tom) and Truly Scrumptious Ford (Team Gavin) all sailing through.

The remaining eight performers then faced the public vote with each team's least popular act sent home.

Michelle John (Team Will), Craig Ward (Team Tom), Max Vickers (Team Gavin) and Jamie Miller (Team J-Hud) were all saved, meaning that Tanya Lacey, Nadine McGhee, Jack Bruley and Sarah Morgan exited the competition.

16-year-old Morgan had sung Lorde's Royals but forgot her lyrics mid-performance, a mishap which earned the young hopeful the sympathy of Twitter.

And Morgan herself took to Twitter after the broadcast to thank all her fans for their support.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday night at 8:30pm on ITV with the final eight acts competing in the semi-finals.