Edwards, who was coached by Sir Tom Jones, beat the likes of David Adeogun (Team Olly), Mark Howard (Team Anne-Marie) and Naomi Johnson (Team Will) in the final round of performances which took place tonight (Saturday 29th October).

Following weeks of sensational performances, The Voice UK came to an end this evening with host Emma Willis revealing this year's winner as 25-year-old nurse from Blackheath, Anthonia Edwards.

During her final performance, Anthonia took to the stage with Tom Jones.

Anthonia Edwards and Tom Jones on The Voice UK. ITV

Anthonia initially auditioned with Unconditionally by Katy Perry, and was called back to perform Pride (In the Name of Love) by U2.

She impressed once again during the semi-finals where she sang Praying by Kesha and received huge praise from fans.

"Think you have 'the' winning voice Sir Tom! A beautiful intelligent woman with a g-d given voice," one viewer wrote on Twitter, to which Edwards responded with a teary-eyed emoji and a love heart.

"I have my finalist in @niia_96! Thrilled, Anthonia is representing #TeamTom #TheVoiceUK." Tom added on Twitter.

Season 11 of The Voice UK returned to ITV on Saturday 3rd September, with 3.3 million viewers tuning in to watch the first set of auditions. This was Anne-Marie's second season after the singer took over from Meghan Trainor, who left to spend more time with family following her pregnancy announcement.

