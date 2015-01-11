... but Twitter is a harsh mistress and there were plenty of skeptics tuning in last night, just waiting for an opportunity to pounce:

Some die-hard fans were missing their favourite judges:

But while she's no longer on our screens, Jessie J was loyally tuning in to watch the spinning chairs...

Twitter was the ultimate judge of newbie Rita Ora's performance, and opinion was split:

Rita Ora is just as annoying as Jessie J on the voice. ? Be gone — Kyle Young (@Kyle_Young21) January 10, 2015

While her skills as a judge attracted plenty of comment, it was really her hair causing the hoo-ha...

The Voice 2015 : It’s @RitaOra dinosaura as the newest judge’s prehistoric hairstyle gets viewers in a spin ! pic.twitter.com/FFCtuTHo8V — Johann (Garçon) ✏ (@Johann_Anav) January 10, 2015

...to Kym Marsh's daughter Emily and Bungle off Rainbow:

Emilie Cunliffe should have gone through tonight aswell as the Scottish kid on the voice, decent singer at end with Stevie #thevoiceuk — Christopher Young (@youngc567) January 11, 2015

Gemma Collins shared her opinions.

And then there was Grayson Perry who live-tweeted the entire evening. Fingers crossed he tunes in next week...

The Voice returns next Saturday at 7pm on BBC1