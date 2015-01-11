Love it or hate it, The Voice is back. BBC1's glitzy singing contest returned last night for a fourth series as coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones andd Ricky Wilson took their seats once again, joined by newcomer Rita Ora. No longer struggling in a head-to-head with Britain's Got Talent, The Voice found itself up against ITV's Stars in Their Eyes reboot, hosted by Harry Hill – and Twitter just didn't know what to do with itself...

Advertisement

Since its launch in 2012, The Voice has always been marmite telly. It has its supporters...

... but Twitter is a harsh mistress and there were plenty of skeptics tuning in last night, just waiting for an opportunity to pounce:

Some die-hard fans were missing their favourite judges:

But while she's no longer on our screens, Jessie J was loyally tuning in to watch the spinning chairs...

More like this

Twitter was the ultimate judge of newbie Rita Ora's performance, and opinion was split:

#TheVoiceUK #RitaOra is such a nice person, it is actually refreshing. Great stuff this year @TheVoice_TF1 @BBCOne

— OMGit'sAIAS (@OMGitsAIAS) January 10, 2015

Rita Ora is just as annoying as Jessie J on the voice. ? Be gone

— Kyle Young (@Kyle_Young21) January 10, 2015

While her skills as a judge attracted plenty of comment, it was really her hair causing the hoo-ha...

The Voice 2015 : It’s @RitaOra dinosaura as the newest judge’s prehistoric hairstyle gets viewers in a spin ! pic.twitter.com/FFCtuTHo8V

— Johann (Garçon) ✏ (@Johann_Anav) January 10, 2015

...to Kym Marsh's daughter Emily and Bungle off Rainbow:

Emilie Cunliffe should have gone through tonight aswell as the Scottish kid on the voice, decent singer at end with Stevie #thevoiceuk

— Christopher Young (@youngc567) January 11, 2015

Gemma Collins shared her opinions.

And then there was Grayson Perry who live-tweeted the entire evening. Fingers crossed he tunes in next week...

Advertisement

The Voice returns next Saturday at 7pm on BBC1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement