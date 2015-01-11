The Voice returns: Twitter reacts to Rita Ora's hair and fireman Stevie McCrorie
BBC1's singing contest was back for a fourth series featuring young Stephen McLaughlin, Kym Marsh's daughter and Bungle from Rainbow
Love it or hate it, The Voice is back. BBC1's glitzy singing contest returned last night for a fourth series as coaches will.i.am, Tom Jones andd Ricky Wilson took their seats once again, joined by newcomer Rita Ora. No longer struggling in a head-to-head with Britain's Got Talent, The Voice found itself up against ITV's Stars in Their Eyes reboot, hosted by Harry Hill – and Twitter just didn't know what to do with itself...
Since its launch in 2012, The Voice has always been marmite telly. It has its supporters...
... but Twitter is a harsh mistress and there were plenty of skeptics tuning in last night, just waiting for an opportunity to pounce:
Some die-hard fans were missing their favourite judges:
But while she's no longer on our screens, Jessie J was loyally tuning in to watch the spinning chairs...
Twitter was the ultimate judge of newbie Rita Ora's performance, and opinion was split:
#TheVoiceUK #RitaOra is such a nice person, it is actually refreshing. Great stuff this year @TheVoice_TF1 @BBCOne
— OMGit'sAIAS (@OMGitsAIAS) January 10, 2015
Rita Ora is just as annoying as Jessie J on the voice. ? Be gone
— Kyle Young (@Kyle_Young21) January 10, 2015
While her skills as a judge attracted plenty of comment, it was really her hair causing the hoo-ha...
The Voice 2015 : It’s @RitaOra dinosaura as the newest judge’s prehistoric hairstyle gets viewers in a spin ! pic.twitter.com/FFCtuTHo8V
— Johann (Garçon) ✏ (@Johann_Anav) January 10, 2015
...to Kym Marsh's daughter Emily and Bungle off Rainbow:
Emilie Cunliffe should have gone through tonight aswell as the Scottish kid on the voice, decent singer at end with Stevie #thevoiceuk
— Christopher Young (@youngc567) January 11, 2015
Gemma Collins shared her opinions.
And then there was Grayson Perry who live-tweeted the entire evening. Fingers crossed he tunes in next week...