The kids will be joined by their brothers and sisters, some of whom are as young as two, for an outdoor camping adventure.

"To see all the highs and lows of sibling relations played out amongst the magical scenery of the outdoors will be a treat. It will be a revelation to unpick the psychology underlying why siblings can be the best of friends and the worst of enemies," says Channel 4 commissioner Sara Ramsden.

"You don't choose your brothers and sisters. But the relationship you have with them is likely to be the longest of your entire life and it's one that will definitely impact on your adult life. It's a great opportunity to use The Secret Life formula to explore this most seminal of relationships," adds the show's executive producer Teresa Watkins.

More like this

A two-part sibling special will be followed by six brand new episodes featuring a new cast of ten tots as they meet for the very first time during a summer holiday play scheme. It will offer "an intimate look into all the friendships, battles and tussles that unfold" during the summer.

Scientists Dr Paul Howard-Jones, Dr Sam Wass and Dr Elizabeth Kilbey will return to watch over the children, and provide insight into their (adorable and often hilarious) behaviour.

Advertisement

The Secret Life of Brothers and Sisters will air on Channel 4 later this year