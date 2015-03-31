The Roast of Justin Bieber is on British TV this evening
The 21-year-old's voluntary humiliation, featuring Will Ferrell, Martha Stewart and Kevin Hart, can be seen on Comedy Central on Tuesday 31st March
Justin Bieber is no stranger to being the butt of a joke, but this time the Canadian pop icon asked for it: the 21-year-old has been the subject of a Comedy Central Roast.
For those not familiar with the concept, it involves famous faces making jokes about one nominated celebrity for hours on end, while they sit there looking a little bit uncomfortable. Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff, Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen and James Franco have all been Comedy Central's willing victims in the past.
Bieber's turn on the hot seat saw the chart-topping, monkey-owning heartthrob being ripped to shreds by the likes of Jeff Ross, Hannibal Buress, Kevin Hart, Natasha Leggero, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O'Neal, Will Ferrell and Martha Stewart, with jokes about anything and everything from his on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez and his brushes with the law to his status as a more hated public figure than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The roasting was filmed a few weeks ago, with snippets of the show leaked online at the time, before airing on Comedy Central in the US last night. But British fans of Bieber – or those partial to a spot of public humiliation – don't have long to wait for the two-hour-long special to make it to our shores. The Roast of Justin Bieber airs tonight at 10pm on Comedy Central
Here's a promo featuring the popstar getting egged. Enjoy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNKlGNRpdAo