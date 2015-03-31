Justin Bieber is no stranger to being the butt of a joke, but this time the Canadian pop icon asked for it: the 21-year-old has been the subject of a Comedy Central Roast.

For those not familiar with the concept, it involves famous faces making jokes about one nominated celebrity for hours on end, while they sit there looking a little bit uncomfortable. Pamela Anderson, William Shatner, Joan Rivers, David Hasselhoff, Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen and James Franco have all been Comedy Central's willing victims in the past.