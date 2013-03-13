December 2012

Justin bestows a gift on a screaming fan outside a concert in late 2012, not an autograph, not a picture, but an animal. Specifically his pet hamster. Animal activists, especially the Hamster Association, are furious.

During hamster-gate Bieber is embroiled in a very public on-and-off relationship with Disney channel starlet, Selena Gomez. Gomez finally breaks it off with Bieber for good in January. However, even today, rumours that the pair may be ready to reunite continue to circulate.

January 2013

US gossip site TMZ publish a picture of Bieber aparently smoking marijuana. The young star takes to Twitter to apologise to fans and promises to “be better” in the future.

March 2013

Justin arrives in London as part of a European tour.

2 March 2013 “Worst birthday” is what Bieber tweets to his 35 million followers after sulkily leaving the Cirque du Soir when the club turns away his underage guests.

4 March 2013 Bieber is booed by fans after allegedly turning up two hours late to his own concert. The singer contests these claims on Twitter, and said he was only 40 minutes late, but that his lateness was still unacceptable.

6 March 2013

Massive Twitter rant about the media's "lies" and reaction to his behaviour:

“….so make up stories about fake fines and make no mention of the positive.... or say when i came out of my show with my shirt off because after performing for 2 hours i might be sweaty i was going into a club (really?) or any girl i stand next to is my girl or that i dont care, or that i dont feel, or that a 19 year old going to a club in europe is wild... i understand it is part of the job to be judged...but judge me on the facts, judge me on the music, and be careful of the judgement u pass.”

Then focuses the rest of his rant onto reminding himself, publicly, of how blessed he is and “as long as my family, friends, and fans r with me u can say whatever. we are all equal in God's eyes & we have a responsibility to each other.”

7 March 2013

Bieber slumps over on stage in the middle of his concert and is hospitalised with “shortness of breath.”

8 March 2013

Bieber blows-up at the paparazzi after being called a stupid American (ironically he’s Canadian). The pop star jumps out of his car, shouting expletives and has to be held back by his own security. Then, characteristically takes to Twitter to defend himself.

Bieber’s camp announces that one of his two Portugal concerts has been cancelled.

13 March 2013

Hamster-gate rears its ugly head once more as Pac - the pet rodent whom Bieber gave to fan Tori McClure - passes away. Following her tweet confirming the hamster's demise the hashtag #RIPpac starts trending on Twitter as fans come to terms with their grief. Bieber - who first introduced fans to Pac through an Instagram photo back in October 2012 - has yet to comment on his former pet's death.

April 2013

Bieber receives a nine-week-old capuchin monkey named Mally as a gift for his 19th birthday (because he obviously took such good care of his hamster). He attempts to take Mally along on his German concert tour, because taking an exotic baby animal across national borders without paperwork is probably fine, right? The German officials confiscate the monkey. Mally is set to spend the foreseeable future in quarantine while Bieber's team negotiates to get him back. Fingers crossed we won't see #RIPMally trending any time soon...

Continuing on his European tour, Justin makes a stop at the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam where the young Jewish girl hid from the Nazis in a secret annex during the Second World War. She was later captured and sent to a concentration camp where she tragically died of typhus aged just 15. Following Bieber's visit, the Anne Frank House posted this message on their Facebook page: "Yesterday night Justin Bieber visited the Anne Frank House, together with his friends and guards. Fans were waiting outside to see a glimpse of him. He stayed more than an hour in the museum. In our guestbook he wrote: 'Truly inspiring to be able to come here. Anne was a great girl. Hopefully she would have been a belieber.'" Cue a storm of controversy as Bieber is accused of being insensitive and self-centred, among other things.