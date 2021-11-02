The Reluctant Traveler: release date, news on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series

Eugene Levy has been acting for decades, embodying iconic characters such as Jim’s Dad in the American Pie series and Johnny Rose in the award-winning Schitt’s Creek along the way.

Advertisement

So after 50 years on screen, the veteran actor has more than earned himself a holiday – and he’ll be filming the whole trip for our enjoyment.

Yes, Levy will be joining the long list of comedians who go gallivanting across the globe with a camera in hand in The Reluctant Traveler – though as the title suggests, globe-trotting does not come naturally to the veteran actor…

Here’s everything we know about upcoming Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.

The Reluctant Traveler release date

No release date has been set yet for The Reluctant Traveler, which will be available on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ only announced a series order for the show in November 2019, so expect a wait of a year or so for the show to film and complete post-production.

This, of course, depends on the status of the ongoing pandemic – with a travel show in particular at the mercy of the restrictions of several different countries.

Bar any COVID-induced delays, The Reluctant Traveler could migrate onto our screens by late 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Reluctant Traveler about?

As the title suggests, The Reluctant Traveller will see Emmy Award-winning actor Eugene Levy attempt to get out of his comfort zone and travel across the globe.

No details have been released about his planned destinations just yet, but Levy will be visiting some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as the people, places and cultures that surround them – so long as he still gets dinner at 7pm of course.

The ‘reluctant’ part of the title comes in key here, as Levy has confessed himself that he’s not exactly well-versed in globetrotting, which makes him an interesting and unique choice to be a travel show host. He’s looking to broaden his horizons however, on the very reasonable conditions that he does not have to battle his motion sickness and still gets his dinner on time.

Levy will be executive producing as well as hosting the series, which comes from British production company TwoFour – who are no strangers to travel shows having previously produced The Real Marigold Hotel.

Who is Eugene Levy?

CBC

A star of stage and screen for 50 years, Canadian actor Eugene Levy is currently best known for starring as Johnny Rose in the award-winning sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which he created with his son Dan Levy.

He will also forever be known to a certain generation as Jim’s supportive but embarrassing Dad, Noah, in the American Pie series, and is the franchise’s most frequently recurring actor having appeared in eight of the nine released films.

However Levy had a long and varied career before his mainstream success, with his first breakthrough coming in Canadian sketch show SCTV, in which Levy impersonated several high-profile celebrities and also came up with his own comic creations.

Levy is also known for frequently collaborating with Christopher Guest, having starred in and written mockumentary features A Mighty Wind and Waiting for Guest together, and has appeared in iconic comedy films such as Splash, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Multiplicity and Serendipity.

Levy has won numerous awards for his work in the performing arts, most notably an Order of Canada in 2011 as well as four primetime Emmy Awards.

The Reluctant Traveler trailer

The series was only ordered in November 2021, so there will be some time before filming is complete and a trailer is ready.

Expect to see footage closer to release hopefully sometime in 2022.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.