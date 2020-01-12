“I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair,” Hawkins said.

“Keeping secrets is challenging, especially when you effectively disappear for the duration of the filming. I used a combination of bluffery, bare faced lies and vague muttering to explain my absences. I’m basically James Bond.”

Throughout his appearances on the show, Hawkins’ Chameleon was complimented for his physique and performance (particularly by judge Rita Ora), but despite feeling a little exposed by his tight costume the singer says he generally enjoyed wearing it.

“I loved my mask and I thought the lights were a brilliant touch. I was lucky to have the freedom to move my limbs around, but I did feel a little exposed in certain key areas.

“I was very pleased with the panel’s observations about my physique. It was so very flattering. The negative remarks were fully justified, I think I actually agreed with everything they said!”

And in fact, the greatest difficulty he faced was a bit more conceptual…

“The toughest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs,” Hawkins admitted.

“I’m not fond of new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions... Plus it was difficult to sing from within a helmet!”

So there we have it – one more celebrity crooner unveiled, plenty more to go. But just who could the other Masked Singers be? We have a few theories…

The Masked singer continues on ITV on Saturdays at 7.00pm