Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at ITV's Autumn Entertainment Showcase, the presenter revealed that there are some big names behind the kooky costumes in this year's line-up

While fans of The Masked Dancer may have been surprised by the show's first celebrity reveal last night (Saturday 3rd September), Joel Dommett has teased that there are more international stars to come from season 2 of the ITV show.

The Masked Dancer's Astronaut was revealed to be Jesse Metcalfe. ITV

When asked whether there were any global celebrities taking part, he said: "Definitely. There are a couple I can think of right now that are so huge, I just couldn't believe it.

"I think because now the travel restrictions aren't a thing, so many more people can come [and take part], and there were definitely a few that I was like, 'Oh my God.'

"I was really starstruck by people. It was really amazing and the fact that they're there...and I'm interviewing them, it's very weird!"

Dommett added: "I might have held their hands when they were in their costume or hugged them or something and then after their reveal, I was like, 'I was holding their hand the whole time!'"

The Masked Dancer unmasked its first celebrity contestant on Saturday, with Astronaut revealed to be Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe.

Speaking about signing up for the show, the American actor said that the experience had been "unbelievable", adding: "It's one of the most zany things I've ever done in my career. I've thoroughly enjoyed myself."

The Masked Dancer airs on Saturdays at 6:30pm on ITV. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

