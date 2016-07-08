The reactions to the new arrivals are mixed to say the least…

Cara: “Have we got babies?! Oh my god we’ve got babies! I’ve got a baby!” [picks up her baby] “Oh, baba.”

Kady: “This is like a dream come true.”

Adam: “We were looking forward to spending our first night together as a couple, and now we’ve got a baby in the middle. That’s quite the cockblock!”

Alex: “This is mega scary, man.”

Olivia: “When the baby cries, it goes straight through me.”

Lauren: “I can’t do this all night.”

Adam J: “I woke up, don’t know where his mother Lauren is, she’s doing her own thing. I’ve had to change his nappy, feed him, burp him. Bit unfair really, she doesn’t seem too interested.”

Lauren: “When the babies are crying, it’s literally the worst noise ever. It just goes through me. I’m quite an impatient person. Some of them can stay calm, but I’m like ‘Just shut up’.”

Katie to Lauren: “We’re bad mums.”

Lauren to Katie: “We just need a coffee and a cig and then we’ll be fine.”