When are The Late Late Show with James Corden UK specials on TV?
How to watch James Corden's talk show as it returns to London for four special episodes
James Corden is almost unrecognisable from his Gavin and Stacey days as the suited and booted host of The Late Late Show. Following the success of last year’s special UK shows, the American talk show will return to Corden’s London stomping ground. Here’s how to watch it.
When is The Late Late Show UK special on TV?
The Late Late Show is kicking off a run of four special episodes on Sky1 on Tuesday 19th June at 10pm. The shows continue every night at 10pm for four nights.
- James Corden opens #LateLateLondon with emotional ode to the city in the wake of London Bridge terrorist attacks
- How to watch The Late Late Show with James Corden in the UK
James Corden has had a busy few years since making the leap into Hollywood blockbusters and late night talk shows.
He’s starred in Peter Rabbit, as Peter, Into The Woods, and is also featuring in the female reboot of Ocean’s 8 as the troublesome insurance inspector.
Who are the guests on The Late Late Show UK special?
Special guests including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters. Corden's also been working on sketches with the England squad ahead of them heading to Russia for the World Cup.
Other guests include Andrew Lloyd Webber – and a Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney.
The Late Late Show UK Special airs on Sky 1 on Tuesday 19th June at 10pm