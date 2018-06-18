James Corden has had a busy few years since making the leap into Hollywood blockbusters and late night talk shows.

He’s starred in Peter Rabbit, as Peter, Into The Woods, and is also featuring in the female reboot of Ocean’s 8 as the troublesome insurance inspector.

Who are the guests on The Late Late Show UK special?

Special guests including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters. Corden's also been working on sketches with the England squad ahead of them heading to Russia for the World Cup.

More like this

Other guests include Andrew Lloyd Webber – and a Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney.

Advertisement

The Late Late Show UK Special airs on Sky 1 on Tuesday 19th June at 10pm