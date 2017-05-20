A Mamma Mia movie sequel is actually happening - and it's called Here We Go Again
Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth are reportedly saying I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do and returning for a second film
Amazing news for fans of ABBA and Pierce Brosnan's dodgy singing: Mamma Mia! 2 is finally happening.
Universal has said Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! to the sequel, which will reportedly star the original film's cast of Brosnan, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth.
According to The Hollywood Reporter the movie is reportedly being lined up for a July 20, 2018 release and former ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will also be back as executive producers.
The movie would mark exactly 10 years since the original film in 2008 and is reported to be both a prequel and a sequel (no, we're not sure how this would work either) that's set in the present.
Apparently new actors would be cast to play younger versions of Streep, Brosnan and Firth for the prequel bits.
One thing's for sure, it means we can look forward to more, um, gems like this:
Thank You for the Music, Pierce.