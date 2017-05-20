According to The Hollywood Reporter the movie is reportedly being lined up for a July 20, 2018 release and former ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will also be back as executive producers.

The movie would mark exactly 10 years since the original film in 2008 and is reported to be both a prequel and a sequel (no, we're not sure how this would work either) that's set in the present.

Apparently new actors would be cast to play younger versions of Streep, Brosnan and Firth for the prequel bits.

One thing's for sure, it means we can look forward to more, um, gems like this:

Thank You for the Music, Pierce.