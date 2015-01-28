Of course, we’ve seen him do all manner of crazy things during his career - especially on a skateboard - but he admits those bonkers acts are all really well planned.

“I’ve really worked hard to make myself seem as reckless and out of control – and in some respects I really have been. But for the most part I’ve picked my battles really carefully and done due diligence. I’ve worked quite hard to build up the skills to exploit, with the goal of looking really crazy. So I think my cover might get blown.”

The stunt performer does admit he has quite irrational fears given he won’t go on a rollercoaster, yet will leap off of Tower Bridge into the Thames. But when it comes to that dreaded live ski jump – which the celebs face if they find themselves in the bottom two after a daily challenge – he’s got a “mental block”.

“With that comes a crippling fear that I’m going to be revealed as the biggest wimp on the show.”

And all while wearing a fetching bit of lycra…

