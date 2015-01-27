Before it all kicks off, the contestants are showing off some rather funky snow gear and reveal why they really signed up (a free ski trip seems to have been a rather obvious driver). From Joey Essex, who is pretty sure he'll be a pro by the end of it to Gogglebox's Dom Parker who is looking forward to the exercise... sort of, meet this year's group:

Joey Essex

Age: 24

Famous, why? Former regular on reality show The Only Way Is Essex

Why take part? "The reason I said yes to it was because I’ve never been snowboarding and skiing, and for the last two or three years I’ve heard a lot of people talking about. Some of my mates have done it, and people say it’s so good. I like ice skating, but you can do that in Essex. You can’t go down a properly massive hill unless you go to Austria or somewhere. So I think I’m going to get taught all of these skills by professionals, and it’ll give me a massive lesson, and I’ll basically be a pro by the end of it. I learn quite quickly at things, and I’m quite a risk-taker, I like a bit of adrenaline, and I like competition."