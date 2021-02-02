Theatres up-and-down the country may be closed, but that isn’t stopping musical stars from bringing the West End to your living room.

Hosted by Cilla’s Sheridan Smith, Musicals: The Greatest Show will see the likes of Amanda Holden, Elaine Paige, Lea Salonga and Nicole Scherzinger perform some of the biggest hits of Broadway and the West End in a special pre-recorded at the London Palladium.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Greatest Show and how to watch it.

When is Musicals: The Greatest Show on TV?

Sunday 7th February at 7.40pm on BBC One.

If you can’t wait until then, the show is already available to listen to on BBC Sounds, having been broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday 31st January.

What is Musicals: The Greatest Show about?

BBC One’s Musicals: The Greatest Show is a musical theatre extravaganza, celebrating the West End’s biggest hits and the phenomenal talent that continues to tread the boards.

Hosted by Sheridan Smith, the pre-recorded special will feature performances from the likes of Amanda Holden, Michael Ball and Lea Salonga before BBC Radio 2 reveals the nation’s 20 most-popular musical songs – with Les Misérables snatching the top spot with One Day More.

Who is hosting Musicals: The Greatest Show?

The evening will be hosted by star of screen and stage, Sheridan Smith.

While the actress is best known for appearing in sitcoms like The Royle Family, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey and Jonathan Creek, she has won several awards for her performance in musicals, including a Laurence Olivier Award for starring in Legally Blonde in the West End.

Smith has also starred in musical Flare Path, Funny Girl and plays Hedda Gabler and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

She was recently a guest host on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and currently presents BBC Two’s Pooch Perfect.

Who’ll be performing on Musicals: The Greatest Show?

The Greatest Show will see a number of musical theatre legends perform at the London Palladium, with Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith duetting I Know Him So Well from Chess, LA-based Nicole Scherzinger singing The Greatest Showman’s Never Enough and Michael Ball performing You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

There will also be songs from Elaine Paige (Cats), Josh Groban, Gavin Spokes (Hamilton), Ivano Turco (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella), Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon), Layton Williams (Everyone’s Talking About Jamie), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Nicole Raquel Dennis (The Book of Mormon), Kerry Ellis (Wicked) and the casts of Mamma Mia! and Six The Musical.

The Greatest Show airs on Sunday 7th February at 7.40pm on BBC One. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.