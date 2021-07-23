Jeremy Clarkson says COVID forced The Grand Tour to be on their “A-game” for Lochdown special
Jeremy says he, Richard Hammond and James May had to be on their best behaviour for the upcoming Scotland special.
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are hitting the road again for The Grand Tour Scotland Special.
The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 30th and was filmed during the lockdown, hence the title.
Jeremy Clarkson tells us the recent pandemic forced the lively trio to be on their “A-game” during filming.
Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he explained: “Filming in COVID, I don’t know, it’s sort of forced us to be on our A-game really because the risk was so intense.”
He continued: “I mean, there may be 50 people in the crew, and we couldn’t just take 50 rooms in a hotel, we had to take over the whole hotel because this was the protocols that were given to us. We had to bring in our own catering staff, we had to have our own COVID testing people with us. We all had to be tested every day and if anybody failed, even any one person failed, then the whole ship had been abandoned, which would have been financially ruinous, so it was a big team effort.”
Clarkson hopes viewers will see the effort they all went through to pull off the Scotland special, adding: “I think it shows in the special we’ve made. We were right at the top of our game on that one. And it’s a… It’s like Grand Tour Unplugged really, because we’re not abroad – you don’t have scenery to fall back on or volcanoes, it’s just rain. We had to provide the entertainment and I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”