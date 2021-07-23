The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Jeremy Clarkson says COVID forced The Grand Tour to be on their “A-game” for Lochdown special
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Jeremy Clarkson says COVID forced The Grand Tour to be on their “A-game” for Lochdown special

Jeremy says he, Richard Hammond and James May had to be on their best behaviour for the upcoming Scotland special.

The Grand Tour Scotland special

Published:

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are hitting the road again for The Grand Tour Scotland Special.

Advertisement

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 30th and was filmed during the lockdown, hence the title.

Jeremy Clarkson tells us the recent pandemic forced the lively trio to be on their “A-game” during filming.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he explained: “Filming in COVID, I don’t know, it’s sort of forced us to be on our A-game really because the risk was so intense.”

He continued: “I mean, there may be 50 people in the crew, and we couldn’t just take 50 rooms in a hotel, we had to take over the whole hotel because this was the protocols that were given to us. We had to bring in our own catering staff, we had to have our own COVID testing people with us. We all had to be tested every day and if anybody failed, even any one person failed, then the whole ship had been abandoned, which would have been financially ruinous, so it was a big team effort.”

Advertisement

Clarkson hopes viewers will see the effort they all went through to pull off the Scotland special, adding: “I think it shows in the special we’ve made. We were right at the top of our game on that one. And it’s a… It’s like Grand Tour Unplugged really, because we’re not abroad – you don’t have scenery to fall back on or volcanoes, it’s just rain. We had to provide the entertainment and I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 30th July. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features.

Tags

All about The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour Scotland special
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb (6)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Ray-Ban’s timeless aviators for under £95!

Get offer