The star’s chart-topping album Cowboy Carter secured nominations for album of the year and best country album, while her single Texas Hold ‘Em is up for record of the year and song of the year.

Beyoncé's has been nominated for album of the year at the Grammys five times, but has never won and, while the star's fans will be hoping she’ll finally get to take home the trophy, she’ll face competition from Taylor Swift, who secured a seventh nod in the album category for The Tortured Poets Department.

Beyoncé. Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

While this year's event will still outstanding music achievements with trophies and a range of performers, the event will also acknowledge the devastating wildfires in California, and aim to raise awareness and encourage donations that benefit people in need.

“It’s not going to be a typical Grammy party atmosphere,” said Harvey Mason Jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy. “It’s not only ‘the show must go on’ but the show must provide a greater service. Of course, we’re going to honor music, but our goal is to utilise music to make a difference.”

“We have some great things in the show that will definitely help to raise funds,” Mason added. “It will honour some of the heroes that have been protecting our lives and our homes. It will hopefully shine a light on some people that need more help and more services.”

Wondering how you can watch the ceremony in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch The Grammys 2025 in the UK - can you stream it?

Billie Eilish. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In the US, the event is being covered by US broadcasters CBS and Paramount+.

In the UK, only Paramount subscribers who pay for the Showtime add-on will be able to watch the event live.

If you’re a Paramount+ Essential subscriber you will not have the option to stream the show live, but you will be able to watch it on demand the next day.

The show will also be streamed live online on live.grammy.com.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd February.

