The first post featured a neon sign reading "Cowboy Carter Tour", while the second post was a photo of herself alongside the caption "Cowboy Carter Tour 2025".

Beyoncé’s tour announcement comes ahead of tonight’s 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The star leads the Grammy nominations with 11, with nods in the album of the year category for Cowboy Carter and record of the year, song of the year and country song of the year for Texas Hold ‘Em.

If she wins the album of the year, it would be her first time taking home the top prize, after previously earning nominations for I Am… Sasha Fierce, Lemonade and Renaissance.

But the star will face fierce competition from Taylor Swift, whose The Tortured Poets Department has been nominated, as well as the likes of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

Beyoncé previously sparked speculation that she would be heading on tour in December when she teased she was due to make a major announcement in the new year.

But on 14th January – the day the announcement was due – she shared that it would be postponed “due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles”.

She added: “I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community.”

