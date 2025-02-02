What time are The Grammys on? Details on performers
The biggest night in music is back!
The 67th Grammy Awards are right around the corner, with the star-studded ceremony set to celebrate this year's outstanding music achievements.
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are set to battle it out for the album of the year award – and all eyes will be on the Cowboy Carter singer to see if she’ll finally take home the top prize, after previously missing out on the trophy four times.
Others up for best album include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Andre 3000 and Jacob Collier.
But as Los Angeles continues to recover from the devastation caused by wildfires, the Recording Academy have said the event will take on a slightly different tone.
“It’s not going to be a typical Grammy party atmosphere…Of course, we’re going to honor music, but our goal is to utilise music to make a difference," CEO Harvey Mason Jr told members in a recent statement.
Wondering when the ceremony is set to take place and what time you'll be able to watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.
When is the Grammy Awards 2025?
The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday 2nd February
Trevor Noah will host this year’s ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.
What time are The Grammys on in the UK?
The show kicks off at 8pm PT and is set to end at 11.30pm.
This means that fans in the UK hoping to watch the event live will need to stay up until 1am to catch the action.
Who’s performing at the 2025 Grammys?
This year’s ceremony will feature performances from a number of nominees, including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.
Organisers have said the awards show will also include a tribute to the producer and compose Quincy Jones, who passed away in November last year
The full list of performers set to appear is as follows:
- Billie Eilish
- Charli XCX
- Chappell Roan
- Cynthia Erivo
- Doechii
- Stevie Wonder
- Coldplay’s Chris Martin
- Lainey Wilson
- Herbie Hancock
- Brittany Howard
- Brad Paisley
- Teddy Swims
- Janelle Monáe
- John Legend
- Sheryl Crow
- St. Vincent
- Jacob Collier
- Raye
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shakira
