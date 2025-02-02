Others up for best album include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Andre 3000 and Jacob Collier.

But as Los Angeles continues to recover from the devastation caused by wildfires, the Recording Academy have said the event will take on a slightly different tone.

“It’s not going to be a typical Grammy party atmosphere…Of course, we’re going to honor music, but our goal is to utilise music to make a difference," CEO Harvey Mason Jr told members in a recent statement.

Wondering when the ceremony is set to take place and what time you'll be able to watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is the Grammy Awards 2025?

The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday 2nd February

Trevor Noah will host this year’s ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.

What time are The Grammys on in the UK?

The show kicks off at 8pm PT and is set to end at 11.30pm.

This means that fans in the UK hoping to watch the event live will need to stay up until 1am to catch the action.

Who’s performing at the 2025 Grammys?

Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from a number of nominees, including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

Organisers have said the awards show will also include a tribute to the producer and compose Quincy Jones, who passed away in November last year

The full list of performers set to appear is as follows:

Billie Eilish

Charli XCX

Chappell Roan

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Stevie Wonder

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Lainey Wilson

Herbie Hancock

Brittany Howard

Brad Paisley

Teddy Swims

Janelle Monáe

John Legend

Sheryl Crow

St. Vincent

Jacob Collier

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

