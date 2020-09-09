That means that the Chasers Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha, Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty, Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace, Mark 'The Beast' Labbett and Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis will all be standing in the way of quizzers hoping to pick up some cash – a formidable propostion indeed.

But if you reckon you have what it takes to outwit The Chasers, then why not apply to be a contestant on one of ITV's most popular shows and give it a go?

Beat the Chasers (ITV)

While applications for Beat the Chaser are currently closed, applications for The Chase are open - and applicants must be 18 or over to take part.

ITV says: "As a contestant on the show you must answer general knowledge questions and play your tactics right in order to get yourself into the Final Chase, where you could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds."

Applicants can register and complete an online application form on ITV's website here.

In the past, applicants for Beat The Chasers have also had to fill out an online form before taking part in an auction process. RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV to enquire when applications to Beat the Chasers will be open again.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm while Beat the Chasers series 4 begins at 8:30pm on Saturday 11th September. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.