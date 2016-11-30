The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is working on a brand-new sitcom
After a decade playing Sheldon Cooper, the actor is going behind the scenes
Jim Parsons may be famous for playing socially-inept genius Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, but behind the scenes he is building up an impressive CV in television production.
The actor's latest project is Lance 2.0, a comedy following a young couple as they deal with the aftermath of an accident that changes the boyfriend's personality and causes him to lose his impulse control.
According to Variety, writer Alex McAulay has penned the pilot and will work as executive producer alongside Parsons and Todd Spiewak.
Lance 2.0 is one of many projects for a very busy Parsons. The baby-faced actor, 43, is already attached as an executive producer of hospital comedy series Lakeside VA, as well as The Terranauts and The Monarchy Is Going to Sh*t.
That's before you even mention the Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff...