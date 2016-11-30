According to Variety, writer Alex McAulay has penned the pilot and will work as executive producer alongside Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

Lance 2.0 is one of many projects for a very busy Parsons. The baby-faced actor, 43, is already attached as an executive producer of hospital comedy series Lakeside VA, as well as The Terranauts and The Monarchy Is Going to Sh*t.

That's before you even mention the Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff...