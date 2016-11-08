We already know that Sheldon was a child prodigy with a genius-level IQ and zero social skills. His mum is a devout Christian; his dad an alcoholic and absentee father.

The young Sheldon went off to college at the age of 11 and graduated at just 14, before beginning work on his doctorate.

It's not clear if Laurie Metcalf would return to the role of Sheldon's mum Mary Cooper, which she has played as a recurring guest star.

More like this

Variety reports that the project is in development with Warner Bros and CBS and is nearing a script deal.

Parsons is expected to executive produce the spin-off alongside Big Bang Theory showrunner Steve Molaro and co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.

The long-running comedy is now in its 10th season, with more potentially in the pipeline – although Kaley Cuoco recently hinted that the show may have reached its natural end.

Advertisement

Who do you think should play the young Sheldon Cooper? Let us know in the comments box below...