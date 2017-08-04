The BBC’s ‘Bake Off replacement’ has an air date
And it’s VERY soon
While Channel 4 have only just released the first trailer for their brand-new version of The Great British Bake Off, the series' old home the BBC hasn’t been kicking its heels, and has finally confirmed a date for its own new cookery competition The Big Family Cooking Showdown – Tuesday 15th August, beginning at 8:00pm on BBC2.
Presented by Zoe Ball and 2015 Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, the 12-part competition will see families make their signature dishes for judges Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager, as well as tackling other challenges in the studio and at home.
Notably, when the series was first announced fans were quick to label it as the Beeb’s replacement for Bake Off, citing its similar format, title and the casting of Bake Off star Nadiya as a presenter.
However, the BBC have since denied this is the case, with BBC2 controller Patrick Holland insisting the commission was made before Bake Off even moved to Channel 4.
Speaking following the announcement of BBC2′s spring/summer schedule in April, he told the Press Association: “You can’t commission shows thinking, ‘Oh that’s going to be a massive hit’.
“It was commissioned before Bake Off went to Channel 4. It was one of the first things I did.”
Still, fans will be able to make their own minds up when they finally see the programme in the next couple of weeks. We’re sure Nadiya and co will rise to the occasion.