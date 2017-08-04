Notably, when the series was first announced fans were quick to label it as the Beeb’s replacement for Bake Off, citing its similar format, title and the casting of Bake Off star Nadiya as a presenter.

However, the BBC have since denied this is the case, with BBC2 controller Patrick Holland insisting the commission was made before Bake Off even moved to Channel 4.

Speaking following the announcement of BBC2′s spring/summer schedule in April, he told the Press Association: “You can’t commission shows thinking, ‘Oh that’s going to be a massive hit’.

“It was commissioned before Bake Off went to Channel 4. It was one of the first things I did.”

Still, fans will be able to make their own minds up when they finally see the programme in the next couple of weeks. We’re sure Nadiya and co will rise to the occasion.