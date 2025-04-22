The UK version of the show began life as a pilot on BBC One and iPlayer last April to celebrate Autism Acceptance Week, with Welsh actor Michael Sheen being that episode's guest subject – fielding questions on his career and personal life.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, executive producer Michelle Singer revealed the simple reason why The Assembly moved to ITV1 and ITVX for its full first run.

"The BBC were very proud of the show, and it's been nominated for awards," she acknowledged "but they simply weren't in a position to afford to commission it."

ITV has managed to book big-name talent for its first run of The Assembly, with Sheen's Good Omens co-star David Tennant on the line-up, alongside ex-footballer Gary Lineker, Little Mix singer and solo artist Jade Thirlwall, plus Rivals actor Danny Dyer.

Executive producer Singer explained that ITV "loved the Sheen episode" and sought not to change the format or "the ethos" of The Assembly as it began a new chapter on the broadcaster.

On the mission underpinning the programme, fellow executive producer Stu Richards pushed back against claims that the show risks trivialising or deriving entertainment from neurodivergence.

He told Radio Times magazine: "The show's not about neurodivergence or autism, though we sometimes discuss those things. It's about honesty and candour and connection."

The full synopsis for The Assembly, courtesy of ITV, reads: "Each episode sees a different celebrity forced to cast aside everything they were ever taught by their media trainers as they face their most honest, funny, chaotic – and heartwarming – interview yet.

"No area is out of bounds and no question is off the table – carefully considered PR fluff won’t cut it on this show!"

The Assembly premieres on Saturday 26th April at 10:05pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

