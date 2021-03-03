Channel 4 confirms start date for Taskmaster series 11
The series will be back on air from this month – we can't wait!
Get ready to see some celebs embarking on some seriously bizarre tasks as a start date for Taskmaster series 11 has just been confirmed.
The new series will kick off on March 18th, and will see a brand new line-up of cast, including Not Going Out’s Lee Mack, Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchie, stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix, Frayed’s Sarah Kendall and Man Down’s Mike Wozniak battling it out.
“Put it in your diary – Taskmaster series 11 starts Thursday 18th March on @Channel4!” Channel 4 announced via the official Taskmaster Twitter account.
Following the announcement, fans rushed to comment on the post, with some predicting Lee Mack could win the new series.
The series moved from Dave to Channel 4 last year for the 10th series.
After 10 weeks of ludicrous tasks, comedian Richard Herring was crowned the series 10 champion, following in the footsteps of previous Taskmaster winners Ed Gamble, Bob Mortimer and The Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding.
He beat the likes of Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson and Mawaan Rizwan, winning a bust of host Greg Davies’ head in the process.
This year’s quintet of “quivering comics” will take on “a series of stupefying tasks” in a bid to be crowned this year’s champion and “weed out their stupidity.”
Taskmaster starts on Channel 4 on March 18th.