Speaking with RadioTimes.com exclusively on the red carpet for the National Television Awards 2025, Davies was asked what viewers can look forward to from the new episodes, to which he responded: "I mean, more of the same, but with different people. We expect people to behave a certain way, and they never do."

He added: "This group are brilliant – and they confound expectations, just as everyone else did. The ones you think will be clever aren't; the ones you think could be physically good at tasks aren't. It's fascinating."

Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar. Channel 4

The line-up for season 20 was confirmed earlier this year, with Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith and Unforgotten's Sanjeev Bhaskar taking part.

Maisie Adam (A League of Their Own), Ania Magliano (Live at the Apollo) and Phil Ellis (Phil Ellis Is Trying) complete the cast.

The show might already have 20 seasons under its belt, but Horne recently gave fans an update on what's new in the 21st season, much of which has already been filmed.

He told Radio Times of season 21: "There are two things that are new. We're filming somewhere as well as the house – somewhere that's pretty mad.

"And we have a special guest this series from somewhere exotic who you'll recognise. That's all I can say."

Taskmaster airs Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4.

