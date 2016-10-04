Zoe Ball addresses Melvin Odoom's Strictly exit on It Takes Two
The host of the spin-off explained the DJ's elimination was in keeping with the rules of the show
It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball has explained the rules behind Melvin Odoom's controversial elimination during Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing results show.
The broadcast saw the Kiss DJ and presenter and his partner Janette Manrara voted into the dance off with Anastacia and her pro dancer Brendan Cole but due to an injury sustained by the singer, she was unable to perform again for the judges.
As Ball explained in last night's spin-off show:
“In case you missed it, in training on Saturday's show Anastacia sustained an injury. She was seen by a doctor and advised to modify her salsa on Saturday with Brendan.
"Her performance that night aggravated her injury further and the decision was made during the results show that she could not dance her routine again in the dance off.
More like this
"As fans will know this is the first time ever this situation has happened. The rules state that if a contestant finds themselves in the dance off and they are unable to perform then there can be no dance off.
"In this situation the power goes to the Strictly Come Dancing viewers, the viewers votes decide. The couple in the dance off with the fewest votes must leave the competition."
Ahhh, so that explains why Melvin was Odoomed.
Last dance
The DJ and his professional partner Janette Manrara were voted out on Sunday after scoring a total of 23 points for their Tango on Saturday night. They joined Zoe on It Takes Two to talk about their Strictly experience and departure.
“We had so much work to still do, so it's really sad to be in this position right now," said Odoom, adding that he’d received supportive messages from other contestants on the Strictly WhatsApp group, and that Tameka Empson and Ore Oduba had called him.
But despite the disappointment, he was positive about his short time on the show, saying: "Getting the routine down on the day was such an accomplishment for me especially. You can catch me dancing in the clubs… I've loved it, although it was brief, everyone's been amazing."
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday at 6.45pm