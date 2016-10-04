As Ball explained in last night's spin-off show:

“In case you missed it, in training on Saturday's show Anastacia sustained an injury. She was seen by a doctor and advised to modify her salsa on Saturday with Brendan.

"Her performance that night aggravated her injury further and the decision was made during the results show that she could not dance her routine again in the dance off.

"As fans will know this is the first time ever this situation has happened. The rules state that if a contestant finds themselves in the dance off and they are unable to perform then there can be no dance off.

"In this situation the power goes to the Strictly Come Dancing viewers, the viewers votes decide. The couple in the dance off with the fewest votes must leave the competition."

Ahhh, so that explains why Melvin was Odoomed.

Last dance

The DJ and his professional partner Janette Manrara were voted out on Sunday after scoring a total of 23 points for their Tango on Saturday night. They joined Zoe on It Takes Two to talk about their Strictly experience and departure.

“We had so much work to still do, so it's really sad to be in this position right now," said Odoom, adding that he’d received supportive messages from other contestants on the Strictly WhatsApp group, and that Tameka Empson and Ore Oduba had called him.

But despite the disappointment, he was positive about his short time on the show, saying: "Getting the routine down on the day was such an accomplishment for me especially. You can catch me dancing in the clubs… I've loved it, although it was brief, everyone's been amazing."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday at 6.45pm