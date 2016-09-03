Dishing on their new giant group message TV host Laura Whitmore revealed the conversation is not all about the dancing.

"Will Young was talking about what hoover he was going to buy, he was buying a new blender..." she laughed, joining this year's ballroom team after quitting her presenting gig on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here NOW! earlier this year.

"People are sending pictures of their dogs," fellow contestant Melvin Odoom added, he too swapping an ITV spin-off show - The Xtra Factor - for a bash at glitterball glory.

"It's the busiest group," he laughed. "It's busier than my family and they'll talk about everything!"

"It's weird," he joked adding: "Anastasia is on my WhatsApp!"

Well guys, kee-eep texting!

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing launches this Saturday at 6.50pm on BBC1