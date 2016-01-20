X Factor's Reggie 'N' Bollie have signed to Syco
They may have come second in last year's final, but now they're set to release an album with Simon Cowell's company this year
Coming second on X Factor has its benefits as it's revealed Reggie 'N' Bollie have signed to Simon Cowell's label Syco Music.
The dynamic duo, who were mentored by Cheryl Fernandez-Versini throughout the 2015 run of the competition, came second behind this year's winner Louisa Johnson. But not taking the title hasn't stopped them in their tracks, with their debut album expected to be released later this year.
Reggie 'N' Bollie's upbeat style seemed to be their big attraction during the series, in particular their take on One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful, which even got the seal of approval from band member Liam Payne. In the final they took 38.9% of the votes, behind champion Louisa with 53.9%.
"We are so happy to be joining the Syco Music family and releasing our record with them," Reggie 'N' Bollie said. "It is, literally, a dream come true for us to now do what we love for a living. We promise to work hard and show you all what Reggie and Bollie are made of. Here's to a fun 2016."
The boss seemed to have an inkling last year that the X Factor final wouldn't be the last he'd see of the infectious duo.
More like this
They're not the first act to sign to Syco after missing out on the reality show title: last year's runner-up Fleur East is also part of the Syco pool of artists.
Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Louisa will next star in the 25-date nationwide X Factor arena tour, which begins in Aberdeen in February 2016.