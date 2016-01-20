Reggie 'N' Bollie's upbeat style seemed to be their big attraction during the series, in particular their take on One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful, which even got the seal of approval from band member Liam Payne. In the final they took 38.9% of the votes, behind champion Louisa with 53.9%.

"We are so happy to be joining the Syco Music family and releasing our record with them," Reggie 'N' Bollie said. "It is, literally, a dream come true for us to now do what we love for a living. We promise to work hard and show you all what Reggie and Bollie are made of. Here's to a fun 2016."

The boss seemed to have an inkling last year that the X Factor final wouldn't be the last he'd see of the infectious duo.

They're not the first act to sign to Syco after missing out on the reality show title: last year's runner-up Fleur East is also part of the Syco pool of artists.

Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Louisa will next star in the 25-date nationwide X Factor arena tour, which begins in Aberdeen in February 2016.