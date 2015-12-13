More than eight million people voted and an emotional Louisa said: "I've imagined this day for so many years. You really have no idea how much this means to me. Thank you so much."

Rita added: "Oh my god, can I just say thank you to everybody who voted. Thank you to Louisa for just being the cutest, most generous, most hardworking, most gorgeous winner of X Factor 2015."

"Thank you to Simon for this amazing experience, me as a judge and her as the winner of the show," Rita continued.

More like this

Louisa saw off stiff competition from Cheryl's duo Reggie N Bollie, their high-energy performances a big hit with fun-seeking viewers this year.

The duo said: "We are never devastated that we lost. We came here empty handed, we leave here fully loaded."

Their mentor Cheryl said: "The whole season's been incredible. Thoroughly deserved Louisa. This is just the beginning," she added of her act.

But Louisa's vocals just couldn't be beaten. From her very first audition - during which she belted out Michael Jackson's Who's Loving You - to that cover of R Kelly's I Believe I Can Fly during this weekend's final, she's not missed a note.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X1dWktjgVo

Regularly compared with 2006 champ Leona Lewis, will we see the same meteoric rise to fame? Watch this space.

Champ Louisa now releases hre cover of Bob Dylan track Forever Young as her debut single. "You turned a good song into a great song," Cowell said of her version. "I do believe we are witnessing the birth of a star."

Advertisement

The X Factor will return in 2016