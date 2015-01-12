“It means so much to be able to have the support and backing of such an amazing label as Syco. I’m so excited to finally have a platform to showcase my music,” says Fleur.

Cowell, who mentored her throughout the series, adds, “I am very happy to announce that Fleur East has signed to Syco Music. Fleur proved what a star she was on the show last year and now we look forward to starting work on her record.”

27-year-old Fleur certainly made her mark during the show’s run, bagging a number one on the iTunes chart with her version of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’s track Uptown Funk, notably performing it before the song itself had even been released.

It wasn’t enough to beat Ben Haenow, who had topped the public vote since the fourth week of the competition, but Cowell still hailed it “the greatest performance” he’d witnessed on a talent contest, and that's saying something.

As well as this new venture, Fleur will, of course, join Ben and the other Class of 2014 favourites (yes, including Stevi Ritchie) on the X Factor tour. They hit the road next month.