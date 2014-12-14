X Factor 2014 champion Ben Haenow won public vote from week four
Tonight singer Ben Haenow scooped 57.2% of the votes to runner-up Fleur East's 34.3% and he's been winning since the fourth week
Tonight Ben Haenow was crowned The X Factor champion 2014, but the former van driver from Croydon has actually been ahead in the vote since week four of the competition.
Ben's win saw Fleur East - who earned a number one track on iTunes only last week - place second, with pug-loving Italian singer Andrea Faustini taking third place. But Ben's been in line for the win for most of the competition. See the full voting breakdown below:
Vote 10 Final
Ben Haenow - 57.2%
Fleur East - 34.3%
More like this
Andrea Faustini - 8.5%
Vote 10 at Freeze
Ben Haenow - 45.1%
Fleur East - 32.7%
Andrea Faustini - 22.2%
Vote 9
Ben Haenow - 36.5%
Fleur East - 24.3%
Lauren Platt - 20.1%
Andrea Faustini - 19.1%
Vote 8
Ben Haenow - 26.4%
Andrea Faustini - 21.0%
Fleur East - 17.9%
Lauren Platt - 17.8%
Stereo Kicks - 16.9%
Vote 7
Ben Haenow - 19.4%
Fleur East - 16.1%
Lauren Platt - 16.0%
Stereo Kicks - 15.3%
Stevi Ritchie - 14.7%
Andrea Faustini - 13.2%
Only the Young - 5.3%
Vote 6
Ben Haenow - 16.4%
Fleur East - 14.0%
Lauren Platt - 13.2%
Andrea Faustini - 12.7%
Stereo Kicks - 12.2%
Only the Young - 12.2%
Stevi Ritchie - 10.8%
Jay James - 8.5%
Vote 5
Ben Haenow - 14.8%
Andrea Faustini - 14.0%
Lauren Platt - 13.1%
Stereo Kicks - 12.4%
Fleur East - 10.8%
Stevi Ritchie - 10.3%
Only the Young - 8.4%
Jay James - 8.1%
Paul Akister - 8.1%
Vote 4
Ben Haenow - 12.2%
Andrea Faustini - 11.9%
Stevi Ritchie - 11.5%
Lauren Platt - 11.0%
Paul Akister - 9.5%
Fleur East - 9.4%
Only the Young - 9.0%
Jay James - 8.3%
Stereo Kicks - 8.3%
Lola Saunders - 6.3%
Jack Walton - 2.6%
Vote 3
Andrea Faustini - 14.4%
Lauren Platt - 11.8%
Ben Haenow - 10.1%
Paul Akister - 9.4%
Fleur East - 9.3%
Stereo Kicks - 8.9%
Stevi Ritchie - 7.4%
Jay James - 7.1%
Lola Saunders - 6.9%
Jack Walton - 5.3%
Only the Young - 5.2%
Jake Quickenden - 4.2%
Vote 2
Andrea Faustini - 14.5%
Lauren Platt - 12.7%
Paul Akister - 9.9%
Ben Haenow - 9.1%
Jay James - 7.6%
Lola Saunders - 7.6%
Fleur East - 6.0%
Stevi Ritchie - 5.9%
Only the Young - 5.6%
Jack Walton - 5.3%
Jake Quickenden - 4.8%
Stereo Kicks - 4.4%
Chloe Jasmine - 4.0%
Stephanie Nala - 2.6%
Vote 1
Andrea Faustini - 19.2%
Lauren Platt - 10.4%
Paul Akister - 10.0%
Ben Haenow - 8.7%
Fleur East - 6.0%
Lola Saunders - 5.7%
Jay James - 5.5%
Jake Quickenden - 5.1%
Jack Walton - 5.0%
Stevi Ritchie - 4.9%
Stereo Kicks - 4.6%
Chloe Jasmine - 4.3%
Only the Young - 4.0%
Stephanie Nala - 2.9%
Overload Generation - 2.7%
Blonde Electra - 1.0%