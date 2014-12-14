Tonight Ben Haenow was crowned The X Factor champion 2014, but the former van driver from Croydon has actually been ahead in the vote since week four of the competition.

Ben's win saw Fleur East - who earned a number one track on iTunes only last week - place second, with pug-loving Italian singer Andrea Faustini taking third place. But Ben's been in line for the win for most of the competition. See the full voting breakdown below: