Louisa was ahead in the first three weeks, until week four when this year's runners up Reggie N Bollie inched ahead, taking the lead by just 0.01%. This was love and heartbreak week when the duo sang a mash-up of Fuse ODG’s Dangerous Love and Walk The Moon's Shut Up And Dance.

In week five Mr Ché Chesterman zipped to the top, with Louisa actually slipping to third behind Reggie N Bollie too. Notably, Ché's victory followed that performance of Hello where he forgot the words. Everyone loves a trier, right?

Ché then ended up in the bottom two the following week up against Lauren Murray, with Louisa winning the vote again.

Louisa then of course went on to take the overall crown in this weekend's seventh and final show.

Vote 1

Louisa Johnson - 15.9%

4th Impact - 11.2%

Anton Stephans -10.7%

Monica Michael - 9.1%

Ché Chesterman - 8.7%

Lauren Murray - 8.4%

Reggie 'N' Bollie - 7.4%

Seann Miley Moore -7.3%

Mason Noise - 6.1%

Max Stone - 5.8%

Alien Uncovered - 4.8%

Kiera Weathers - 3.4%

Bupsi - 1.2%

Vote 2

Louisa Johnson - 15.3%

Reggie 'N' Bollie - 13.0%

Ché Chesterman - 12.5%

Lauren Murray - 11.2%

4th Impact - 9.0%

Max Stone - 8.5%

Anton Stephans - 7.5%

Monica Michael - 6.3%

Mason Noise - 6.1%

Seann Miley Moore - 5.5%

Kiera Weathers - 5.1%

Vote 3

Louisa Johnson - 16.4%

Lauren Murray -14.1%

Ché Chesterman - 14.0%

4th Impact - 13.2%

Reggie 'N' Bollie - 13.0%

Mason Noise - 9.8%

Anton Stephans - 8.0%

Monica Michael - 6.1%

Max Stone - 5.4%

Vote 4

Reggie 'N' Bollie - 21.6%

Louisa Johnson - 21.5%

Lauren Murray - 14.8%

4th Impact - 13.8%

Ché Chesterman - 12.8%

Anton Stephans - 12.3%

Mason Noise - 3.2% (left after Saturday freeze)

Vote 5

Ché Chesterman - 22.2%

Reggie 'N' Bollie - 22.1%

Louisa Johnson - 21.1%

Lauren Murray - 18.4%

4th Impact - 16.2%

Vote 6

Louisa Johnson - 31.5%

Reggie 'n' Bollie - 27.0%

Ché Chesterman - 20.9%

Lauren Murray - 20.6%

Vote 7 Freeze

Louisa Johnson - 44.5%

Reggie 'n' Bollie - 35.2%

Che Chesterman - 20.3%

Vote 7 Final

Louisa Johnson - 53.9%

Reggie 'n' Bollie - 38.9%

Che Chesterman - 7.2% (left after Saturday freeze)

