But while we ponder the idea of Mr Cowell in a hot tub (there’s always a hot tub at the mansion-based Bootcamps), spare a thought for those who will unexpectedly be missing out on the party - and the chance to live out their life-long dreams of course - after their places were revoked following a second round of deliberation among the judges.

The singers had been given enough yeses by Cowell, Grimshaw and co to make it through to this stage. They had probably told the world and its dog that they’re going to be the next big thing. However, this weekend they received an email informing them that, sorry, they've been cut.

It was the “most thoughtful option”, a show insider told me. And, to be fair, the show could have dragged them all the way to Boot Camp and only then told them they were going home, as has happened several times in the past. It’s always pretty awkward as they stand clutching their one-way tickets distraught and out of pocket.

More like this

On the other hand, they are missing out on a luxury stay in a country manor, some major party potential and quite possibly a bubbly soak with Simon. So it's all swings and roundabouts, I guess...

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year

Advertisement

Main image via Twitter @grimmers