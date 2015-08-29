Once in full audition swing Grimshaw didn’t talk about "The X Factor" or "this show" like he’s an outsider, he talked to the acts about what "we" can do, how "we" can help, as if he’s done it hundreds of times over and knows exactly how this thing works. Grimmers even occasionally did that Simon Cowell hand in the air thing to halt the music when he’d heard enough or wanted the singer to try another track. I even noticed he borrowed the exasperated “It’s just my opinion…” line from Cowell when the crowd booed his critique. He doesn’t come across as cocky, but rather as someone totally engaged and excited about what he’s doing.

The panel is playful, upbeat and smiley. Sure they occasionally* (*quite often) wander off topic. Cowell and Grimshaw had a lovely chat about whether anyone would be fired for throwing chicken at each other yesterday. Cowell also had several discussions with wannabe pop stars about keeping their dogs safe from vicious seagulls. This led one panicked singer to cry out "Why are we talking about my dog?" as he clutched the microphone desperate to show off his vocals. But hey, without all that, it’s just a show about singing and we don’t just watch the X Factor for the music, right? The signs are good Grimmy, the signs are good.

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV

Picture via Twitter @grimmers