The admission prompted an emotional Louis Tomlinson to get up onstage and give J-Sol a hug. "I lost my mum as well," the former One Direction member said. "You did an amazing job."

J-Sol thanked viewers for their kind messages on Saturday night, and posted an heartfelt message on Twitter addressed to his mum.

"Listen, I finally took your advice and done this TV show called X factor that you've bang'd on about for YEARS," he wrote. "I'm just sad it's the last thing on my to-do list from you."

He captioned the post with a message to his fans, asking them to appreciate those they love "even on the bad days".

"I beg you, if you got someone that you love, remember to tell them that you love them even on the bad days. Cos you never know when it’s gonna be too late!

"Thank you for all your nice messages, I’m literally overwhelmed with love, THANK YOU," he posted.

Simon Cowell was also impressed by the 25-year-old's "amazing" X Factor audition, and confessed that he spoke to his own mother – who died in 2015 – "every day".

"I understand how difficult that would have been to perform that but you did," Cowell told J-Sol.

"It was an amazing audition, you have an amazing voice. This is something we’re all going to remember," before adding: "I talk to my mum every day and my dad. Literally. You learn that right?

"Every decision you want to make you always talk to them. I’m glad that you came on the show."