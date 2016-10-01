5AM

The trio wowed judges with some smooth vocals (and even smoother footwork) in the first audition. And now they’re through the six chair challenge, thanks to their cover of Calvin Harris’ How Deep Is Your Love.

Skarl3t

Naomi, Natasha and Tonia caused quite a stir when they rehearsed for their boot camp performance away from other acts. However, it didn’t hold them back from getting to the six chair challenge – and now, after a cover of Jessie J’s Bang, Bang, they’re through to Louis’ house. Although they did have to steal a seat from Girl Next Door along the way.

Four of Diamonds

Once again, Four of Diamonds pulled a stellar performance from the deck, this time by singing Stop by Jamelia. They’re safely through to the next round.

The Brooks

17 year-old twins Kyle and Josh from Cardiff nabbed the second seat with a rendition of Cher Lloyd’s Want You Back.

Bradley and Ottavio

They might have taken a seat from Yes Lad to get there, but the duo – yes, these are the ones that had a massive falling out about an undercooked chicken – are through to Louis’ house.

Tom and Laura

After pulling away a seat from Kay Leigh and Stefan, the couple (romantically and musically) are through to the next round thanks to their performance of Young Hearts Run Free by Candi.

