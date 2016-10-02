X Factor 2016: Which of the Overs made it through the Six Chair Challenge to Judges' Houses?
Which six over-25s acts will be singing at Sharon Osbourne's house for a slot on the live shows?
The X Factor's Six Chair Challenge is over for another year. Phew. Now we're through all the chair-snatching drama, who are the six Over acts flying to out to Sharon’s LA house in Judges' Houses?
Samantha Atkinson
Last year she didn’t make it through boot camp, but now this 32-year-old landlady from Hull will be singing at Sharon’s pad after she comfortably took the first seat.
James Wilson
Yes, James’ nerves held out throughout his performance of Trouble by Ray LaMontagne. He’s safely through into the next round.
Relley C
The 26-year-old has done it. And safely too. Her cover of Louis Armstrong classic What A Wonderful World sent her to through the six chair challenge. However, she came this far in the 2013 series, making it to Nicole's house, but didn't make it to the live shows. Will 2016 be her lucky year?
Christopher Peyton
This 46-year-old from Virginia grew up singing in church – and the congregation of judges were seriously impressed with his performance of Rise Up by Andra Day. He had to take a seat from Sada ‘I’m a doll’ Vidoo in the six chair challenge, but he’s through to the next round.
Janet Grogan
It was close, but the 28-year-old from Dublin is through. She took Irina Dedyuk’s seat, thanks to a winning cover of One Last Time by Ariana Grande.
Ivy Grace Paredes
It was a gamble coming all the way from the Philippines to audition for the Judges, but it’s one that’s paid off. She’s won a slot in Sharon’s house after taking a seat from Marianna Zappi.