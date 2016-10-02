James Wilson

Yes, James’ nerves held out throughout his performance of Trouble by Ray LaMontagne. He’s safely through into the next round.

Relley C

The 26-year-old has done it. And safely too. Her cover of Louis Armstrong classic What A Wonderful World sent her to through the six chair challenge. However, she came this far in the 2013 series, making it to Nicole's house, but didn't make it to the live shows. Will 2016 be her lucky year?

Christopher Peyton

This 46-year-old from Virginia grew up singing in church – and the congregation of judges were seriously impressed with his performance of Rise Up by Andra Day. He had to take a seat from Sada ‘I’m a doll’ Vidoo in the six chair challenge, but he’s through to the next round.

Janet Grogan

It was close, but the 28-year-old from Dublin is through. She took Irina Dedyuk’s seat, thanks to a winning cover of One Last Time by Ariana Grande.

Ivy Grace Paredes

It was a gamble coming all the way from the Philippines to audition for the Judges, but it’s one that’s paid off. She’s won a slot in Sharon’s house after taking a seat from Marianna Zappi.