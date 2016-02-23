Seemingly auditioning for a gig as a politician instead, Rylan - who was a contestant on the show in 2012 - managed to swing between saying he would and wouldn’t do it.

“Of course I would go back, but I have no intention of leaving Big Brother,” Rylan said.

“I love my job there [on Big Brother]. I come from X Factor, it’s the show I started on, of course I’d go back there,” he continued.

Clear as mud, right?

Perhaps Rylan was thinking on his feet, though. While it’s looking pretty likely ITV will continue to air the show and – despite the arrival of The Voice from BBC – will most likely be on at the same time of year, nothing's set in stone yet. Maybe Rylan could actually do both and is keeping all options open. Savvy, right?

Although, perhaps poor Rylan was just caught off guard.

“I’ve not been asked to do it, I’ve never been asked to do it. I’ve had many phone calls. Put a tenner on it, you never know!” he teased before managing to turn it back to the job in hand: “Two people’s names who are also in the frame – Jedward and Sinitta.”

Other names rumoured include Rylan’s Big Brother buddy Emma Willis and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Vicky Pattison. Vote on who you’d like to see in our poll here.